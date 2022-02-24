Ucraina, Zelensky: “Guerra dura”. Russia: “Durerà tempo necessario” (LIVE TV)

. Kiev webcams (-) The Maidan live webcam offers live views from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kiev, the central square of Kiev located at Khreshchatyk Street.

. . Odessa Centre (-) This webcam is located in the middle of the Panteleimonovskaya Street, Odessa.

. . Odessa Deribasovskaya str. (-) Webcam view of the Odessa Deribasovskaya street. The street is named after Jose de Ribas, who was the builder of Odessa, the head of military and civil administration and had a house on this street.

. . Odessa, Theatre (-) Live webcam view of the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet in Odessa, Ukraine. Odessa is the third largest city in Ukraine located on the northwestern shore of the Black Sea. counting a population of over 1 million. The webcam is made available by the Odessa City Council.

. 24 TV (Ukrainian) 24 TV is the first 24/7 News TV channel from the Ukraine. The channel was founded in 2006. It claims to present an objective and unbiased presentation of news, interesting and useful information for the viewer of the day. 24 TV delivers news in 30-minute blocks of information: recent developments in the political arena, Ukraine and the world economic news, sport, showbiz, technology, auto, tourism. In addition, the viewer is informed about the weather, exchange rates and press reviews.

. 5 TV (Ukrainian) 5 TV is a TV channel based in Kiev, the Capital and the largest city of Ukraine. 5 TV was launched in 2003 and play’s a great roll in the reporting of the political developements in the Ukraine.

. Channel 4 (Ukrainian) Channel 4 is a news channel. The channel claims to be there for people with an active life position who do not care where and how they live. Who want and are ready to change their lives, fight for their rights, and who need to know what their city and country live.

. Espreso TV (Ukrainian) Espreso TV is a privatly owned TV channel from Kiev, Ukraine. It was founded in 2013. It mainly broadcasts the most current and most relevant news to people in Ukraine, to Ukrainians living abroad, and to all others interested in what is happening in Ukraine. Espreso TV aims to unite those who care about democratization of Ukraine and is dedicated to accurate and objective reporting of political, social, and cultural life in Ukraine.

. Glas TV (Ukrainian) Glas TV is a general TV channel based in Kiev. It offers high levels of documentary and educational films, entertainment and educational programs.

. Nash TV (Ukrainian) Nash (translated into english=OUR) is a News TV channel Based in Kiev. The channel is in an experimental stage at the moment.

. PRM Direct TV (Ukrainian) PRM is a brand new informative TV channel. PRM was founded in 2017. The headquarter is based in Kyiv. The mission of PRM is to highlight socially important events in Ukraine and in the world as objectively, locally and accurately as possible.

. TK Union Donetsk (Russian) The TV channel Union is a patriotic TV channel. It is formed in accordance with the principles of nation-building as set out in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of Donetsk, considering and respecting the traditional religious, social, cultural and moral values ??of the Russian World.