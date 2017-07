Imèr in festa per il Canederlo più grande del Mondo: arriva la conferma del “Guinness World Record”

The Largest bread dumpling measured 77.15 kg (170.09 lb) in Imer, Trento, Italy, on 10 June 2017.

The record holders decided to break this record to bring attention to the region by preparing an outsized traditional dish. The canederlo or knödel contained flour, parsley, speck, chives and sage, among other ingredients. The bread dumpling broke the previous record by more than double the weight.