Addio a Pia Zortea vedova Bettega, funerali martedì 27 dicembre alle 14.30 nella Chiesa di Imèr

E’ scomparsa a 100 anni, Pia Zortea vedova Bettega. Nei mesi scorsi la comunità di Prade e di Imèr aveva festeggiato il suo compleanno

